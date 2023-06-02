Justice Department Should Investigate Beatings at Georgia Ja...

News From Law.com

An attorney for two men whose beatings by guards were recorded by security cameras at a county jail in Georgia called Wednesday for the U.S. Justice Department to investigate what he called a systemic pattern of sheriff's officers abusing detainees. "They are beating people indiscriminately inside this jail," civil rights attorney Harry Daniels told reporters at a news conference outside the Camden County Sheriff's Office, about 95 miles (152 kilometers) south of Savannah.

