News From Law.com

The U.S. Department of Justice sued Google on Tuesday in a lawsuit accusing the company of monopolizing the digital advertising space in violation of federal antitrust laws. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, claims Google has stifled its advertising technology competitors through acquisitions and used its market dominance to force website publishers and advertisers to use Google's online advertising tools.

Government

January 24, 2023, 2:22 PM