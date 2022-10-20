Justice Amy Coney Barrett Refuses to Stop Bidens Student Loa...

News From Law.com

Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday denied an emergency request by a Wisconsin county taxpayers group to halt the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program, pending its appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit. Barrett issued the denial without comment one day after the emergency application was filed. The justice manages emergency matters from the Seventh Circuit and had the option to handle the emergency application herself or to refer it to the full court.

Government

October 20, 2022, 5:33 PM