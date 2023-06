News From Law.com

Documents unsealed Thursday in the Eastern District of New York revealed that Rep. George Santos, R-New York, had his father and aunt co-sign his bond after he was indicted on fraud charges in May. The U.S. district judge handling the case rebuked the embattled congressman saying he had raised "hysteria" by opposing disclosure.

