A former U.S. Army family that resided at Fort Hood was awarded $10.3 million in economic damages and mental anguish after suffering from a black-mold-infested house. The plaintiffs were one of ten families that sued the defendants in 2020 in federal district court but were forced to proceed with their claims individually through arbitration.

July 05, 2024, 3:26 PM