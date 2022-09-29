Just Run the Race: Attorney Compares Disqualification Challe...

News From Law.com

As the Supreme Court of Georgia continues to assess the legality of Douglasville attorney Ryan C. Williams' candidacy, the Democratic challenger is pressing forward with his campaign to unseat longstanding Republican incumbent Chief Magistrate Susan S. Camp in the Nov. 8 general election. But with litigation expenses eating away at campaign and personal funds, Williams is now publicly questioning the motive behind the qualification challenge brought by his opponent's husband, Scott K. Camp. "This, to me, is akin to voter supperssion," Williams told the Daily Report. "They are attempting to just limit who the voters get to choose."

Georgia

September 29, 2022, 1:03 PM