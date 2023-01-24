Just in Time for Tax Season, Company Loses Bid to Avoid $4 M...

News From Law.com

The GEO Group Inc., challenging a $4 million tax assessment, failed to convince a court of appeals it should be considered a tax exempt government "instrumentality" for purchases made to operate its prisons. GEO, an international private sector operator of prisons, detention centers and in-custody mental health facilities, paid taxes under protest for the years 2011-2014. In GEO Group v. Glenn Hegar, the state comptroller, a Travis County trial court ruled in the state's favor, and GEO Group appealed.

Government

January 24, 2023, 1:55 PM