News From Law.com International

China's former zero-COVID policy is still having lingering effects on its economy, the country's housing boom is over, its shrinking population is becoming a serious problem, and its prosperous residents have spent the last two years offshoring their wealth to countries like Singapore and the U.K. But it is the decoupling of the world's two largest economies that poses the biggest threat to law firms in Greater China, lawyers say.

Legal Services

May 31, 2023, 2:29 AM

nature of claim: /