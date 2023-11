News From Law.com International

The majority of in-house lawyer teams require some level of in-person work but only half of employees comply with these rules to a large extent, a new study into the key issues facing employers in Europe has shown. This was one of the findings in Littler's European Employer Survey Report 2023, which surveyed 780 professionals across Europe, including more than 100 in-house lawyers.

Europe

November 09, 2023, 10:11 AM

nature of claim: /