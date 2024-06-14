Just Crushing: Allegedly Defective IVF Products Targeted in ...

News From Law.com

Lawyers from Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein have filed four more products liability complaints in a week agaqinst medical device maker CooperCompanies and one of its subsidiaries, CooperSurgical, in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. They allege that CooperSurgical's "defective" fertility treatment product led to the loss of plaintiffs' viable embryos and are part of 27 complaints brought against the company in the California Northern District Court.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

June 14, 2024, 9:51 AM

nature of claim: /