Just a Horror Show: Miami Lawyers Get $3.1M Settlement for C...

After a state court in Miami entered an emergency motion for a mandatory temporary injunction, a South Florida attorney leveraged the ruling to obtain a $3.1 million settlement for his client, who sustained over a decade of delays by the condo association in the repairs of his unit. Ronald Weil, a partner at the Weil Law Firm, said condo owners need to be aware of Surfside—where 98 people died after a beachfront condo collapsed in 2021 due to long-term degradation of the building—because "what they think might not affect them actually might."

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

April 02, 2024, 2:45 PM

