Jurys Verdict In Oregon Wildfire Class Trial Could Total $85...

An Oregon jury awarded $62.3 million in economic and non-economic damages to nine survivors of a series of wildfires in 2020 that ravaged the state. The rare class trial is the second against PacifiCorp, which a prior jury found liable for the wildfires and awarded $72 million to 17 class representatives. The prior jury also calculated a .25 multiplier for punitive damages for all 5,000 class members. Those prior findings could bolster Tuesday's verdict to $85 million.

January 23, 2024, 6:58 PM

