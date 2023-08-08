Jurys $80M Personal Injury Verdict Deemed Too Low After Plai...

News From Law.com

A Cobb County State Court jury has awarded upwards of $80 million in damages after a 2016 collision left a Mississippi woman paralyzed. Plaintiff counsel now anticipate more than $30 million in additional attorneys fees, but tell the Daily Report the nine-figure outcome is too little, too late. "The biggest hurdle that we suffered was time," said Ben C. Brodhead of Brodhead Law. "Unfortunately, [the plaintiff] passed away before we were able to get any financial help to her."

