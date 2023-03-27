New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Zoll Medical Corp. was hit with a data breach class action Monday in Massachusetts District Court. The lawsuit accuses the defendant of failing to safeguard over one million customers’ personally identifiable information, resulting in a data breach that occurred in Jan. 2023. The suit was filed by Morgan & Morgan, Barrack, Rodos & Bacine and the Emerson Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10657, Jury v. Zoll Medical Corporation.

Health Care

March 27, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Cathy Jury

Plaintiffs

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Zoll Medical Corporation

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct