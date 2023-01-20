Jury Selection Going Slowly in Young Thug Case in Atlanta | ...

News From Law.com

Jury selection has been slow going in the Atlanta racketeering and gang case against rapper Young Thug and others, with many potential jurors trying to get out of serving and alleged attempts to smuggle contraband to defendants also causing delays. About 600 potential jurors were summoned earlier this month, and after several weeks of the judge and lawyers hearing from those who want to be excused, not a single juror has been seated, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Georgia

January 20, 2023, 12:45 PM