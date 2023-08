News From Law.com

A Savannah law firm has successfully defended a Georgia jail manager in a federal court trial regarding a couple's First Amendment rights to receive the special vegan meals they requested due to their religious beliefs while incarcerated there. On Wednesday, during a two-day trial in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia in Brunswick, a jury ruled in favor of the defendant, Maj. Randy Austin, in a civil case.

Georgia

August 14, 2023, 1:30 PM

