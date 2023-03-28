Jury Returns Ex-Florida A&M Football Player $66M in Damages ...

News From Law.com

A former Florida A&M University football player has been awarded over $66M in compensatory damages following a motor vehicle crash that left him permanently and totally disabled. During the trial, the plaintiff's attorneys emphasized his physical fitness and the extent of his injuries. The damages awarded included lost earnings, medical expenses, and compensation for pain and suffering. The jury deliberated for less than 45 minutes, following a one-day trial, before they returned the verdict.

Government

March 28, 2023, 1:35 PM

nature of claim: /