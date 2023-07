News From Law.com

Things just got worse for David J. Farnham.After being disbarred in May, the former personal injury attorney of Atlanta and Blue Ridge is now on the hook to pay $967,000 awarded against him.A north central Georgia jury returned the legal malpractice verdict in favor of a two of Farnham's Florida-based clients, one of which he engaged in a romantic relationship, according to plaintiff counsel.

Legal Services

July 19, 2023, 12:58 PM

nature of claim: /