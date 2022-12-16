Jury Returns $6M Verdict Against Mizner Park for Mall Goers ...

News From Law.com

Despite litigating against the "beloved" Mizner Park in Boca Raton, two Miami attorneys convinced a Palm Beach Circuit Court jury to return a seven-figure verdict for their client, who sustained a traumatic brain injury on the shopping mall's premises. Sagi Shaked and Cory D. Lapin, partners at the Shaked Law Firm in Miami, represented the plaintiff, Daniel Rayment, whom a 15-pound ceiling panel struck while he was inside a parking garage elevator at the defendant's, Mizner Park Venture LLC's shopping mall.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 16, 2022, 2:08 PM