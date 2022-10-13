Jury Returns $5.85M Verdict to Family in 12-Year Eminent Dom...

News From Law.com

A jury determined Montgomery Township owes a family $5.85 million for a property the township acquired through eminent domain, nearly four times the amount the township paid in its initial estimated appropriate compensation for the land. The Wednesday verdict matched the exact value the plaintiff presented the jury, and the full award is set to amount to around $7.5 million with statutory interest, according to David Snyder of Fox Rothschild, who represented the Zehr Family Limited Partnership in the dispute.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

October 13, 2022, 6:21 PM