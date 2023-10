News From Law.com

A Philadelphia jury awarded $3.5 million Sept. 28 to a man who claimed he suffered permanent cardiac damage as a result of his doctor's failure to recognize his impending heart attack. The verdict comprised entirely noneconomic damages, and the plaintiff's attorney attributed the result to the plaintiff's efforts to take responsibility for his own health.

October 02, 2023, 3:30 PM

