A jury in Middlesex County, New Jersey, returned a $25 million verdict Tuesday in a suit against the state Department of Children and Families over allegations that the plaintiff endured years of sexual abuse in foster homes as a child. Lawyers for both sides reached a high-low agreement with parameters of $4 million and $12 million just before closing arguments.

March 13, 2024, 6:12 PM

