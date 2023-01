News From Law.com

A Delaware County jury handed up a $19 million verdict Wednesday to the estate of a 70-year-old woman who allegedly died as a result of improper care at the nursing facility where she had been living. Kline & Specter's Colin Burke and Lorraine Donnelly, co-counsel for the plaintiffs, said the advanced age and poor health record of decedent Patricia O'Donnell posed challenges in making the case for significant damages.

Health Care

January 26, 2023, 4:37 PM