Jury Returns $19.7M to Penn Medicine Patient, Largest State ...

A Philadelphia jury returned a nearly $19.7 million verdict Wednesday to a woman who said her primary care physician at one of the top hospitals in the state let a lesion in her spinal cord go undiagnosed for over four years. Kline & Specter's Tom Bosworth, who represented plaintiff Diana Melendez, said the plaintiff's struggle to have her symptoms taken seriously garnered sympathy from the jury. He said he's observed a larger systemic problem of doctors, such as Dr. Gyi Mo, allegedly failing to respond adequately to patients' complaints.

September 22, 2022, 3:37 PM