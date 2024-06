News From Law.com

The Los Angeles-based law firm Russ August & Kabat secured a $122 million jury verdict for its New York-based client, AlmondNet Inc., in a patent-infringement trial in Texas against Amazon.com Inc. Judge Alan D. Albright in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas presided over the trial in Waco.

Internet & Social Media

June 18, 2024, 5:29 PM

nature of claim: /