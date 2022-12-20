Jury Orders Sony To Pay $160 Million for Wrongful Deaths In ...

News From Law.com

On Thursday, a jury in DeKalb County awarded a $160 million judgment, against Sony Music Holdings Inc. for its failure to protect patrons at a rap concert held at Underground Atlanta over five years ago, in which two people died from gunshot wounds. Both families received $80 million each.Beasley Allen Law Firm issued a press release announcing the verdict. Lead trial attorneys Parker Miller worked with co-counsel Darren Summerville of The Summerville Firm in Atlanta during litigation.

December 20, 2022, 4:05 PM