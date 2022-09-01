Jury Hands Up $18.1M Verdict for Woman Who Tripped Over Cabl...

News From Law.com

A Philadelphia jury found a company that acquired the producer of a cable protector to be liable in the $18.1 million case of a woman who tripped over the allegedly defective product. Defendant Checkers Industrial Products acquired the alleged manufacturer of Firefly Cable Protectors seven months after the plaintiff's accident, according to the defendant's pretrial memo, but the jury said Checkers was responsible for the injury as the product line's current owner.

Construction & Engineering

September 01, 2022, 6:42 PM