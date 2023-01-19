Jury Finds Hyundai Defrauded by Florida Dealership Directors...

News From Law.com

A federal jury in West Palm Beach returned no damages to Hyundai due to its own conduct, despite finding that two directors of a Florida dealership committed fraud, according to a final judgment order a U.S. magistrate judge entered on Thursday. Mitchell E. Widom and Raquel M. Fernandez, partners at Bilzin Sumberg in Miami, were among the attorneys for plaintiff Hyundai Motor American Corp. They said their client delivered clear evidence that defendant EFN West Palm Motor Sales LLC participated in a scheme to submit fraudulent engine recall replacement claims.

Automotive

January 19, 2023, 5:34 PM