A Philadelphia jury has found that former Daily News columnist Stu Bykofsky was defamed during his combative 2019 retirement party. On Wednesday, a jury determined that Bykofsky had been defamed, and awarded the former columnist $45,000 in compensatory damages. The jury also found that, while newspaper did not engage in outrageous conduct, fellow columnist Inga Saffron had, and awarded an additional $1,000 in punitive damages.

December 14, 2022, 4:32 PM