The jury delivered a guilty verdict in disbarred personal injury lawyer Richard Merritt's murder trial on Wednesday. Richard Merritt was sentenced to life without parole, plus five years accounting for time served on counts of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a knife three inches or longer during the offense.

Georgia

May 24, 2023, 4:23 PM

