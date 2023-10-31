Jury Awards Podhurst Orseck Client $7.5M Verdict Against Chi...

News From Law.com

In a reversal, a federal jury in Fort Lauderdale returned a seven-figure award to a Podhurst Orseck client, following accusations the company failed to pay more than 400 invoices to a Chinese-based manufacturer of circuit boards. Stephen Rosenthal, Matthew Weinshall and Christina Martinez of Podhurst Orseck represented the counter-plaintiff, Circuitronix LLC, against the counter-defendant, Jiangmen Benlida Printed Circuit Co., before U.S. District Judge Robert Scola in Fort Lauderdale.

