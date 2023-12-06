Jury Awards Cancer Survivor Nearly $21M in Trial Against Tob...

News From Law.com

A South Florida litigator, who has convinced multiple juries to collectively return in excess of $1 billion against Big Tobacco in the last 15 months, led a team of attorneys to score an eight-figure verdict in Massachusett state court. Randy Rosenblum, a partner at Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein in Miami, was joined by Kevin Donovan of Rubenstein Law in Miami, and Andrew Rainer and Meredith Lever of the Public Health Advocacy Institute in Boston. They represented the plaintiffs, cancer survivor Joseph Reppucci and his wife, against defendants who included R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co.

December 06, 2023, 1:27 PM

