Jury Awards $6.4M Verdict Against MARTA After Bus Collides W...

News From Law.com

What began with potential jurors discussing their support of damages caps during virtual voir dire in a negligence case, ended with a $6.4 million jury verdict for a motorcyclist struck by a city bus, according to a trio of Georgia and Florida litigators.The Morgan and Morgan trial attorneys credit the outcome to their ability to leverage video evidence to overcome a central defense argument that the plaintiff could have avoided the collision. With a check in the win column secured, plaintiff counsel said they're now preparing to seek more than two years of related attorney's fees.

Florida

October 03, 2022, 1:25 PM