A Manhattan jury awarded more than $35 million to a woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury after the door of a commercial building shattered as she exited through it. The panel of 3 men and 3 women returned the verdict in favor of Meghan Brown on Thursday, finding defendant 271 Madison Co. negligent and 100% liable for plaintiff's injuries. Brown has suffered daily since the incident, her lawyer Thomas Moore of Kramer, Dillof, Livingston & Moore said.

New York

April 02, 2024, 10:00 AM

