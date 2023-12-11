Jury Awards $2M Damages, Attorney Fees, Enforcing Oral Partn...

News From Law.com

The breakup of a partnership in an industrial construction company has resulted in a jury award of about $2 million in San Patricio County. The jury trial took place last week in the 39th District Court with Judge Starr Bauer presiding in the case of Michael Rowland v. SR Trident Inc. Counsel for the plaintiff was Jeff Lehrman of the Corpus Christi firm Anderson, Lehrman, Barre & Maraist. "The fact we were able to enforce an oral partnership agreement in a very rural conservative county was really significant for me," Lehrman said. "My client spent four years of litigation trying to get the case to trial. He overcame numerous summary judgments. He was up against a multimillion corporation and he went to trial in their backyard."

