Jury Awards $220,000 to Plaintiff in Slip and Fall Case Agai...

Cicchiello & Cicchiello partner Michael J. Reilly secured $220,000 jury verdict in slip and fall case against Wal-Mart Stores East, Limited Partnership in Connecticut District Court on Wednesday. New Britain resident Brenda Mojica, the plaintiff, alleged in the complaint that while shopping at Walmart, located at 3164 Berlin Turnpike, Newington, Connecticut, 06111, "she walked in an aisle with lotion and hair products, when suddenly and without warning she was caused to violently slip and fall to the floor due to an accumulation of lotion on the floor."

June 08, 2023, 3:39 PM

