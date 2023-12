News From Law.com

A Monmouth County, New Jersey, jury returned a $17.6 million verdict to a man left disabled following a multivehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler whose driver was under the influence of prescription and nonprescription drugs. The verdict includes $6.5 million in compensatory damages and $11.15 million in punitives.

