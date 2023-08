News From Law.com

The family of a Florida woman who died in a Pensacola area jail, managed by a Miami-based healthcare company, has just been awarded $16 million in a medical-malpractice and wrongful-death case. The attorney for the husband of 44-year old Misty Williams said he attributes the 8-figure award to getting defendant Armor Correctional Health Services Inc. to admit to the jury that it was guilty of being a felon.

August 28, 2023, 9:07 AM

