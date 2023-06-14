Jury Adds Punitives to $72M Wildfire Verdict, Another $28.1B...

News From Law.com

An Oregon jury added punitive damages to its $72 million wildfire verdict against PacifiCorp on Wednesday, then calculated a .25 ratio that could end up costing the utility another $28.1 billion more for a potential class of 5,000. The punitive damages follow the same jury's Friday verdict for 17 named plaintiffs in the class action alleging PacifiCare's negligence caused at least four wildfires to spread throughout Oregon over Labor Day 2020, causing property damages.

