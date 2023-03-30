Jury Acquits Four Businesspeople Accused of $1.4B Health Car...

News From Law.com

Four Atlanta and South Florida businesspeople accused of having roles in an alleged $1.4 billion drug-testing fraud case have been acquitted in a federal jury retrial in Florida. Christian Fletcher of Atlanta; Aaron Durall and Neisha Zaffuto, each of Broward County, Florida; and Aaron Alonzo of Miami-Dade County, Florida, were found not guilty March 21 following a four-week retrial before Chief Judge Timothy Corrigan in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida in Jacksonville.

