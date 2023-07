News From Law.com

Two Georgia defense litigators and a paralegal have turned a defamation case brought against their client into a Fulton County State Court jury verdict in the defendant's favor. Following the four-year legal dispute that's spanned four trial calendars, the prevailing defense team credits the outcome to their courage to not move for summary judgment on the plaintiff's defamation claims.

Georgia

July 07, 2023, 5:17 AM

