News From Law.com

Lawyers for two Georgia election workers played audio recordings in a Washington courtroom Monday of graphic and racist threats the two women received after Rudy Giuliani falsely accused them of fraud while pushing Donald Trump's baseless claims after the 2020 election. The recordings were part of the opening statements in a federal case that will determine how much Giuliani might have to pay the women.

District of Columbia

December 12, 2023, 11:24 AM

nature of claim: /