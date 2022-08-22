Jurors Fell Apart: How Physical and Emotional Pressures Dera...

News From Law.com

A federal magistrate ordered an Aug. 11 mistrial of a bellwether trial over the water contamination in Flint, Michigan, after the jury sent a note saying deliberations had to stop "for the physical and emotional health of the jurors." Lawyers for engineering defendants LAN and Veolia urged U.S. Magistrate Judge David Grand to send jurors home, but plaintiffs lawyers wanted to ask them questions. The mistrial follows six months of trial and eight days of deliberations.

Construction & Engineering

August 22, 2022, 3:14 PM