Jurors began deliberating Thursday to decide how much Rudy Giuliani must pay two former Georgia election workers for spreading lies about them that led to a barrage of racist threats and upended their lives. The jury left for the day without announcing a decision and were expected to resume deliberations at Washington's federal courthouse Friday morning.

District of Columbia

December 14, 2023, 6:39 PM

