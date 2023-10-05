Jurors Award $200M Verdict to Clients of These South Florida...

News From Law.com

A state court jury in Massachusetts returned a nine-figure verdict to the family of a smoker who died from cancer after over a half-century of smoking cigarettes.Randy Rosenblum of Dolan Dobrinsky Rosenblum Bluestein in Miami, and Walter Kelley of Bernheim Kelley Batistain in Fort Lauderdale and Boston represented the plaintiffs, the personal representatives of the estate of Rita Jones. The estate sued the defendant, R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., which owns Lorillard Tobacco Co. whose cigarettes Jones puffed.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 05, 2023, 2:51 PM

nature of claim: /