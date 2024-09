News From Law.com

President Judge Jan R. Jurden plans to retire in February following more than a decade of leadership on the Superior Court, the Delaware judiciary announced Sept. 9. Jurden, who has sat on the court since May 2001, is the first woman ever to hold the role of president judge, to which she was appointed in January 2015. Her retirement from the court is expected to begin on Feb. 28, at which point she will have completed two 12-year terms on the bench.

Delaware

September 09, 2024, 12:47 PM