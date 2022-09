Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Skane Mills LLP on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Prudential Insurance Co. of America and Kristin Kovach to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by J.K. Nelson Law on behalf of Sheila Juntunen. The case is 2:22-cv-01469, Juntunen v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America et al.

Insurance

September 08, 2022, 7:35 PM