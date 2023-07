New Suit - Tax

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr sued the U.S. government on Tuesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court on behalf of clients seeking a $2 million tax refund. The plaintiffs, who entered the Internal Revenue Service's Offshore Voluntary Disclosure Program, claim they were mistakenly assessed penalties for tax years 2003 to 2012. The case is 2:23-cv-01334, Junke et al v. United States Of America.

Pennsylvania

July 25, 2023, 5:24 PM

Plaintiffs

Robert W. Junke

Toni L. Hill

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

defendants

United States Of America

nature of claim: 870/over a federal tax dispute