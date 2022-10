Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shook, Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ADT Inc., a security alarm company headquartered in Florida, to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Junita Castanon-Gamboa d/b/a Junitas Flowers and Botanics. The case is 2:22-cv-07884, Junita Castanon-Gamboa et al v. The ADT Security Corporation Americas Security et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 28, 2022, 7:08 PM