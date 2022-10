Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the Bravo Law Group on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Thor Industries, a manufacturer of recreational vehicles, and Giant Inland Empire RV Center to California Central District Court. The complaint, for claims under the California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed by the Nita Law Firm on behalf of the owner of a 2021 Thor Gemini 23TW. The case is 5:22-cv-01763, Jung v. Thor Motor Coach Inc. et al.

Automotive

October 07, 2022, 4:17 PM